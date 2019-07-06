Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Position by $2.35 Million; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding Maintained by Trexquant Investment Lp

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 132.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 83,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,785 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 62,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.10M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 321,925 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boltwood Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boys Arnold And Inc holds 5,279 shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 115,736 shares. Maple Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,375 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co reported 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Incorporated accumulated 15,654 shares. Blume holds 1,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.04% or 13,434 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 202,095 shares. Burns J W Company Inc reported 38,962 shares. Gradient Llc invested in 439 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 272 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc stated it has 9,729 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 69,710 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 20,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,422 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N.. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 508,102 shares. Perkins Coie Commerce holds 2,205 shares. 45,208 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Westpac Banking stated it has 98,094 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.04% or 41.04 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 324,566 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.77% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 2.47M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Nuwave Inv Ltd owns 8,375 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 15,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.6% or 5.51M shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 9,175 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 34,496 shares in its portfolio.