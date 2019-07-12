Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $332,008; Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,486 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 436,937 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 7,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 452,181 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holding, Maryland-based fund reported 623,528 shares. Citizens & Northern accumulated 16,967 shares. Barnett & Comm Inc owns 3,795 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 696,756 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 14,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Greenleaf Trust holds 88,974 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Company owns 14,825 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 674,999 shares. American National Tx invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Papp L Roy And Associates, a Arizona-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,305 shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 0.55% or 490,500 shares. 2,258 are held by Triangle Wealth Management. Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,862 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,323 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 50,374 shares to 19,825 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,044 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

