Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted Its Stake by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Stake as Stock Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 7.98M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 3.23 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 7,617 shares to 445,254 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 584,131 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 105,849 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com reported 8,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Inc Llp invested in 24.99 million shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.1% or 23,892 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.9% or 8.11 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 526,948 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,516 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,191 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny holds 480,000 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. 23,966 are held by Cannell Peter B. Live Your Vision Lc reported 231 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 56,681 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Narwhal Cap stated it has 2,472 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management reported 29,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,530 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 0.47% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 900,000 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 128,957 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. American National Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 7,572 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,707 shares. 78,398 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford. 35,370 were accumulated by Hikari. Terril Brothers, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,720 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 121,131 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 270,000 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 13,000 shares to 80,252 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).