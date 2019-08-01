Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Trimmed Its Position by $348,458 as Share Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $4.86 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 36.68 million shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc analyzed 3,707 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 101,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 105,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 4.41M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Co reported 139,046 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Management Ltd Company owns 5,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.61 million shares stake. 176,960 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 128,957 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has 2,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh has 4,530 shares. Gm Advisory Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,200 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 48 shares. First Republic holds 0.14% or 279,038 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,337 shares to 45,632 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares to 652,648 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.