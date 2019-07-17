Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $432,400; Envestnet Asset Management Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Trimmed by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 6,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,584 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 76,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 554,126 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE)

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Mgmt Ri has 1.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 31,790 shares. 1.10 million were reported by Empyrean Partners Lp. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited has invested 2.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 92,344 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Lc holds 3.79% or 104,263 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,263 shares. 74,470 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Avalon Limited Liability Corp reported 4,880 shares. 389,711 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Llc. York Mgmt Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.15% or 271,149 shares. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.84% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pictet Savings Bank & Ltd stated it has 36,160 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Ser has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boltwood Cap Mgmt reported 3,475 shares. Landscape Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.34 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.64M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.45% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 23,053 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 202,605 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 1,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 117,338 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 204 shares. Illinois-based Hartline Investment has invested 0.13% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,948 shares in its portfolio. 1.44M are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Patten Gp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 327,858 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0.02% or 10,718 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Daiwa Sb Invs accumulated 6,030 shares.