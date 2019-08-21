Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Renasant (RNST) Position by $3.20 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Renasant Corporation (RNST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 96,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.71 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 36,690 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 686,410 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 118,803 shares to 494,560 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 104,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs accumulated 8,995 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 674,999 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset has 1.8% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Essex Service has invested 0.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cls Investments Lc owns 1,413 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 300 are held by Estabrook Cap. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 16,420 were reported by David R Rahn & Associate. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.04% or 10,621 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9.39 million shares. 140,590 were reported by Mirae Asset Investments Limited. Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.88 million shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Company holds 393,950 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,447 shares to 195,503 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,924 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).