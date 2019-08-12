Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Its Holding; Southern Co. (SO) Holding Has Raised by Edgar Lomax Co

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 106.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 481,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 932,295 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18M, up from 450,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 575,359 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 180,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 212,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, down from 393,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 350,145 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 492,403 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 51.91M shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,842 shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.99 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,030 shares. Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested in 2.65% or 107,759 shares. 209,251 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 0.1% stake. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset holds 163,900 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Texas-based Carlson Capital Lp has invested 3.93% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wendell David Associates Inc owns 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,375 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 622 shares to 19,957 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Advisory Serv Networks Lc accumulated 86,168 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,400 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.10M shares stake. Frontier Management, Texas-based fund reported 10,472 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 138,154 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 0.06% or 9,820 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 60,933 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd invested in 138,490 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Grp Inc Inc stated it has 348,236 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated reported 4,238 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,067 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) holds 28,129 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.