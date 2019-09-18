Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Echo Street Capital Management Increased Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $816,912 as Share Value Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 51,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.56 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 15,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 33,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 49,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Manhattan Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.91M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.51% or 300,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 271,939 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.01% or 177,044 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 600,383 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 91,144 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 18,742 shares. Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Corporation Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.84M shares. Cwm Llc invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 13,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 64,342 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 36,325 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $143.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 469,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co accumulated 0.12% or 11,487 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Inc Inc has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Financial Gp owns 60,000 shares. Cypress Capital Group invested in 0.66% or 35,976 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,495 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,241 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 0.1% or 113,747 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Com has 3,763 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 10,551 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc owns 24,404 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 7,572 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,165 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited accumulated 8,990 shares.