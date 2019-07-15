Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Cls Investments Trimmed Stake by $1.26 Million; Ulysses Management Trimmed Its Holding in Groupon (Call) (GRPN) as Share Price Declined

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 2.48M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 90.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 14,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,900 are held by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp. Colony Grp Incorporated Llc owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 34,055 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 233,606 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 11,300 shares. Tensile Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.55% of the stock. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 2.78 million shares. Marathon Trading Invest Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,824 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 268,230 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 248,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6.91 million were reported by Maverick Cap Ltd. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md has 0.07% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 3.52M were reported by Indaba Management Limited Partnership. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares to 218,819 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Groupon Stock Lost 12% in September – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “February 22nd Options Now Available For Groupon (GRPN) – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “With 70% of Parents Stressed About Summer, a Family Bucket List Could Make the Difference Between a Vacation or a Nightmare – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon -14% after profit shortfall in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2019: KRYS,PTN,AMAG,MESO,BMY,CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,048 shares to 10,002 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 64,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.