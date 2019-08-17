Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Cut Stake by $2.50 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 8,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.96 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Qci Asset Management has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Maple Management reported 3,375 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 17,893 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1,121 are held by Farmers Comml Bank. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.32% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Inc reported 22,570 shares. 7,437 are held by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communications invested in 0.16% or 5,170 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 2,382 shares. Central Savings Bank Co has invested 1.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 5.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Axa holds 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 747,498 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,960 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Meyers Squibb News: Why BMY Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Acquisition of Celgene Looks Certain – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,255 shares to 10,574 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 5,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).