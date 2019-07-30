Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $42.39 Million; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Presima Cut Its Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 450,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17 million, down from 844,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.69. About 686,478 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 308,712 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,933 shares to 689,197 shares, valued at $109.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 165,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 12,125 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% or 12,423 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 264 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.44% or 474,299 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bailard accumulated 33,774 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 89,522 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Liability Co holds 26,343 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Reilly Llc stated it has 808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.06% or 35,706 shares. Moreover, Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.41% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,631 shares. Macroview Invest Lc holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 27,381 shares. 2.70M were accumulated by Prudential.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,977 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Principal Fin Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 27,142 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 20,271 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cohen And Steers Incorporated accumulated 3.47M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 327,662 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 264,893 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Blair William And Il reported 5,571 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Management Ltd holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 386,792 shares. Connable Office Inc has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 8,160 shares. Fortress Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Amp Capital reported 94,910 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.