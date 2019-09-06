Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Position; Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $344,796 as Share Price Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 73,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 49,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.14. About 1.49 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,451 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $225.19. About 676,548 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.83 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,200 shares to 7,833 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,323 shares to 81,599 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,955 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).