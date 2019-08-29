Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Increased Position by $1.46 Million; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Shares Declined, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $320,595

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 105.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 9,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1.59 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 85 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,678 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 183,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 0.03% or 257,736 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 39,059 shares. St James Invest Co Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.47% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 197,669 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.22% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 107,656 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 42,159 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.04% or 1.23M shares. 217 were reported by Reilly Advsrs Limited Co. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 1.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amer Assets Inv Management Limited Company owns 29,000 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Stanley holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,464 shares. Benin Corp holds 6,202 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.08% stake. Fred Alger invested in 0.15% or 392,727 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 45,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 776 shares. Security National has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Nebraska-based First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Granite Invest Lc reported 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blackhill invested 0.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tang Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 111,844 shares.

