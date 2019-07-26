Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.45 Million; Dalal Street Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 2.29 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 15.56M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 24,560 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 350 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,030 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,540 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 48,982 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gladius LP invested in 1,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Mngmt Ltd invested in 12.14% or 87,920 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Mgmt has invested 3.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 27,381 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 197,750 shares. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,501 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 8,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finemark Natl Commercial Bank has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 6,100 are held by Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd. Prudential Financial holds 2.70M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management owns 100,000 shares. Da Davidson Co invested in 0.02% or 33,527 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc invested 1.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of The West has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,753 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,052 shares. James Invest Research has invested 1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acg Wealth invested in 7,351 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 12.37M were reported by Northern Tru. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blair William And Communications Il holds 238,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,923 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

