Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Its Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) as Stock Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 63,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.23M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 166,249 shares to 724,292 shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 11.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.51M for 4.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 600,200 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $53.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 196,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

