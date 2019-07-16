Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered Its Stake by $1.52 Million as Market Value Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.25 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 1.52 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 318,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.78 million, up from 314,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $383.88. About 138,087 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483 on Friday, March 15. Shares for $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd owns 2,886 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 20,157 shares. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Murphy Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 24,600 shares. Charter Tru owns 910 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Montecito Financial Bank Tru holds 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,687 shares. 7,801 are held by Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp. 7,508 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Credit Agricole S A has 22,090 shares. Washington Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,938 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 2,521 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 11,067 shares to 65,788 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc Com by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 48,982 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma owns 266,046 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc owns 6,350 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advent De holds 0.06% or 28,000 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Birchview Cap Limited Partnership has 41.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 55,000 are held by General Invsts. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,638 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 776 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 7.05 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Caprock Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

