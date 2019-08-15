Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Its Holding by $1.52 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 1.04M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 235.30M shares traded or 351.00% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,193 are held by Sun Life Incorporated. Intact Investment Incorporated owns 5,600 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burney Co invested in 92,321 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 334,165 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.16 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 80 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Services. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 45 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 327,047 shares. 2,870 are owned by Mairs & Pwr Inc. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Company holds 369,961 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.03% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. 7,430 were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Invest Management. Highland Capital Llc holds 0.35% or 48,412 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based First National has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 26,964 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt reported 33,714 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 18.27M shares. Electron Capital Ptnrs Llc reported 2.10M shares. Parkwood Lc holds 0.96% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 488,362 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornerstone accumulated 10,190 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 28.32 million shares. Weik Capital Mgmt accumulated 19,135 shares. Nordea Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 222,807 shares. Capstone Ltd Co holds 382,772 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares to 66,895 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,872 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

