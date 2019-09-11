Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.05 Million as Share Price Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $8.28 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 1.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.04. About 462,311 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Mngmt has invested 2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 100 were reported by Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Us National Bank De reported 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.14% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Vision Capital Management has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,054 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.14% or 42,300 shares. General Amer reported 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 619 are held by Lifeplan Group Inc. Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited has invested 1.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dubuque National Bank And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Cap Intl Investors has invested 0.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The North Carolina-based Stearns Fincl Grp has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Intll Sarl owns 69,772 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat’l Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 6,847 shares to 87,005 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,793 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 0.54% or 5,399 shares. 460,264 are owned by Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Company. Zweig holds 2.93% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 279,000 shares. 13,434 are owned by Conning. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. B Riley Wealth Management reported 2,266 shares. Moreover, Money Lc has 0.71% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13,585 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management has 485,517 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,950 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,545 were reported by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 455 shares.