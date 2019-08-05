Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Holding in Costco Whsl (COST) as Stock Value Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 67,231 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 70,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial reported 2,671 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,842 shares. Mariner has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charles Schwab Inc reported 1.93M shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,062 shares. Company Of Vermont accumulated 0.89% or 42,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,271 shares. 9,420 are owned by West Oak. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd accumulated 3,535 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.59% or 48,610 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Addison has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,336 shares. 19,940 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl Inc. 328,455 are owned by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109,343 shares to 140,832 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weak Volumes Likely to Hurt Dean Foods (DF) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 bln – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank (MTB) Q2 Earnings Lag on Higher Costs & Provisions – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 13,830 shares to 59,920 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 28,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 23,394 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 16,339 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Thomas White Limited holds 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 7,102 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 48 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 10.73% or 1.45M shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 100,114 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.78% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Harvey Cap reported 2.82% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 67,500 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 15 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 121,131 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 11,670 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 78,398 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Revealed: The 5 Best CEFs for 17%+ Yearly Gains, 6%+ Dividends – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.