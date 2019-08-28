Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined While Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.80 Million; As Tucows (TCX) Share Value Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $12.80 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 39,948 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 62,227 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 81,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 1.20 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018

