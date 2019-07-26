Celgene (CELG) Share Price Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lifted Stake by $376,000; Omers Administration Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $42.87 Million

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 1.95M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 779,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.23M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 6.74 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 10,700 shares to 31,800 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 19,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited holds 1.08 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 2.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Associates Oh holds 5.18% or 1.57M shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor owns 33,588 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability accumulated 17,985 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc holds 1.45 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners has invested 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stelac Advisory Svcs accumulated 2,818 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited reported 96,298 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Cypress Ltd Co reported 384,293 shares. First National Trust Company accumulated 179,336 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 27,131 shares. Guild holds 4.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 59,090 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 9,391 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mgmt reported 11,984 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Bristol-Myers (BMY) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Raises View – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.