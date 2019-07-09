Celgene (CELG) Share Price Rose While Green Valley Investors Cut Stake by $40.68 Million; As Gray Television (GTN) Market Value Rose, American Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding by $2.10 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 730,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 830,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 686,858 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 2.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North American owns 9,730 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fil stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Indiana Invest Mgmt Co reported 14,781 shares stake. Dock Street Asset has 3,253 shares. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,906 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 89,594 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 14,744 shares. Invest House Lc reported 0.23% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 41,061 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assoc stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 961,549 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 18,699 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,292 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Citigroup, DSW, Celgene and Zions – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why These Innovative Biotech ETFs Soaring – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will bluebird bio Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Receives Regulatory Approvals for Raycom Media and Divestiture Transactions – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray to Ring Closing Bell at NYSE on January 11th – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Names General Managers for New Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Darsana Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.4% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Amer Century Incorporated accumulated 432,737 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 225 shares. 122,352 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Citigroup has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 159,255 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.07% or 456,685 shares. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Com has 737,694 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 36,564 shares in its portfolio. New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.53% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership accumulated 890,931 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 12,528 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 50,851 shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.24 million for 15.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.