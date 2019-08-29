Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined While Green Valley Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $40.68 Million; Private Advisor Group Raised Position in Freeport (FCX)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 223.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 63,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 91,791 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 28,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 14.50M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.61 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (EFAD) by 10,511 shares to 43,602 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock.

