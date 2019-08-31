Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined While Bender Robert & Associates Lowered Its Holding by $1.45 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake by $4.41 Million

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 244,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 31,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares to 84,968 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 66,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank accumulated 0.08% or 13,160 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 16,492 shares. 24,723 are held by Lee Danner And Bass. Essex Financial Svcs owns 19,462 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Management accumulated 400 shares. Moreover, Guardian Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,386 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 9.39M shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 18,553 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,130 shares. Invest Of Virginia Llc holds 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 11,638 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Republic Management holds 279,038 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Third Point Ltd Liability Co reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability has 279 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0.01% or 485 shares.

