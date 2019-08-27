Celgene (CELG) Reaches $96.98 After 7.00% Down Move; Lomas Capital Management Upped Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 6,323 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 691,932 shares with $34.57M value, up from 685,609 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 77,582 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 629,904 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, LtdThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $68.73 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $90.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CELG worth $4.81B less.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 29.65% above currents $49.11 stock price. Voya Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Thursday, February 28. 1,000 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Limited Co accumulated 3.31M shares or 3.91% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 161,975 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 239,707 shares. 2.39 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Kbc Gru Inc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 25,817 shares. Alyeska LP invested 0.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 62 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 131,817 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Round Table reported 5,812 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 8,731 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.3% or 118,766 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership owns 153,395 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.75’s average target is 2.86% above currents $96.98 stock price. Celgene had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $103 target.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.73 billion. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes , and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold Celgene Corporation shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 12,752 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advisors owns 0.4% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 460,264 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,888 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,146 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd holds 0.89% or 407,140 shares. Citigroup holds 2.08 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Management invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,950 shares. 88,974 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% or 1,193 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 0.1% or 2,769 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,820 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.16M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Chem Commercial Bank has 6,951 shares.