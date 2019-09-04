Celgene (CELG) Position Maintained by American Assets Investment Management Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered by $357,780 Its Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 1.53 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.3. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 98.01 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) opens new Portland Tech Hub office, will add 400 jobs – Portland – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

