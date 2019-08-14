Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined While Wendell David Associates Trimmed by $6.01 Million Its Stake; As Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Holding

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 202,032 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,948 shares to 429,914 shares, valued at $22.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Us Pfd Etf (PFF).