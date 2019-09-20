Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined While Manikay Partners Has Upped Its Holding; Creative Planning Has Cut Position in Southern Co (SO) by $365,310

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 6,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 230,383 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, down from 237,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 3.26M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81M, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 1.73 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Dailyherald.com with their article: “Nicor Gas Vice President Christa Markgraff among ‘HERoes 100 Women Executives List’ – Chicago Daily Herald” published on September 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Investors are so bearish, itâ€™s almost time to start buying stocks again, says Bank of America – MarketWatch” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 40,606 shares to 42,406 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story & Son owns 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,300 shares. Hodges Cap Management holds 4,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Hussman Strategic reported 15,000 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 10,573 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 60,890 shares. American Gp Inc has 342,498 shares. Element Cap has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Legal General Gp Public Llc reported 10.02M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 0.27% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.16M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv reported 3,789 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 88,520 shares. 270,030 are held by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 93,001 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.93% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 19,145 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Limited Co has invested 0.85% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kepos LP reported 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company holds 0.13% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 719,403 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Maple Capital Management reported 2,354 shares. Moab Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.78% or 92,519 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc accumulated 28 shares. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 265,038 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 100 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 359,836 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 5,870 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).