Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined While Harvest Management Upped Holding by $9.28 Million; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Holding by $15.94 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.26M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 1.77M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Symons Cap Mgmt Inc owns 52,235 shares. Bailard reported 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 228,451 shares. First Trust invested in 0.03% or 3,508 shares. Tradewinds Cap reported 322 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,403 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 164,985 shares. 23,167 are held by Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Inc owns 2,115 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 10 reported 22,397 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 901,347 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 72,910 shares. Electron Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 155,647 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 570,957 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 30,378 shares stake. British Columbia Management invested in 79,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie has 24,931 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 18,023 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 889,012 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 192,393 shares stake. 52,250 were reported by Glendon Cap Limited Partnership. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0% or 24,594 shares in its portfolio.

