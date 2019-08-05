Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Valuation Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed by $5.08 Million Its Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 840,663 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 8,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 1.53 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,650 shares to 150,055 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,810 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Macquarie Limited holds 0.03% or 202,095 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 2.56% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Manhattan has 215,857 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 2,354 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 51.91 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. C Wide A S reported 0.12% stake. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Llc invested in 44,172 shares or 0.32% of the stock. S Muoio And Co Ltd Co holds 43,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.59% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 0.42% or 35,364 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 162,666 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 100,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 79,689 shares.