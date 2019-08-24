Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined While Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Stake; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $583,284; Stock Value Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 91,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 118,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (CONE) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 11,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 58,569 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 69,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 812,019 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Raymond James Na invested in 11,431 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 18,415 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management reported 922,669 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 453,161 shares. Fca Corp Tx invested in 5,200 shares. Reaves W H And Inc owns 215,825 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 494 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% or 387,223 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 50 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL also bought $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Monday, March 11.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,497 shares to 18,799 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5,927 shares to 24,484 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 8,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

