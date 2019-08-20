Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined While Btc Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.43 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Holding by $54.80 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 941,591 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 459,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.10 million, down from 580,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $548.88. About 117,983 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $278.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 12,465 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 7,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd owns 3,006 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,930 are owned by First Personal Financial Services. Sei stated it has 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1.11% or 488,904 shares. Capital Intll Sarl holds 7,255 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

