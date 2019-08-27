Celgene (CELG) Holding Raised by Bluefin Trading Llc; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.23 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $96.71. About 3.04M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 12.11 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 10,294 shares to 20,324 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

