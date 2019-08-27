Celgene (CELG) Holding Maintained by Orbimed Advisors Llc; Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $50.08 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 195% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 295,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 810,346 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 180.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 98,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 153,510 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 54,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $8.78 during the last trading session, reaching $611.4. About 83,184 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 98,746 shares to 42,522 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 46,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,060 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ETFs in Focus on PayPal’s (PYPL) Mixed Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will MercadoLibre Keep Soaring When It Reports Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,863.41 down -95.73 points – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre Just Keeps Growing – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Incorporated reported 4,099 shares stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp reported 476 shares. Blackstone Group Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 22,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Brown Management Ltd Liability Company has 52,369 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 55,855 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 5.65% or 30,100 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,569 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd invested in 32,478 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 17,235 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hanseatic Management Service holds 0.02% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 1,175 shares. 118,664 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 76,200 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 602,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,017 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.