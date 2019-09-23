Celgene (CELG) Holding Held by Gabelli Securities Inc; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Market Valuation Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Upped Stake by $2.09 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 174,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 502,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.49M, up from 328,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 695,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,136 shares to 8,464 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc reported 323,153 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Murphy Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moors And Cabot reported 17,560 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 10.26% or 563,000 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research has 68,386 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 25,524 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,326 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 41,093 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 77,644 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,406 shares to 189,866 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 31,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,229 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Energy Fuels Resumes Vanadium Production; Launches Initiatives to Boost Readiness for Potential Uranium Market Improvement; Provides 2019 Guidance – Junior Mining Network” on January 07, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Uranium Markets Driven by Nuclear Power Demand | INN – Investing News Network” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “President Trump Announces that the Significant Challenges Facing U.S. Uranium Mining Are a National Security Issue – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “UUUU Stock Is One to Watch as New Bull Market Is Now in Development – Profit Confidential” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels Commencing Vanadium Production; Testing New Approaches to Mining in Tight Vanadium Market – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.