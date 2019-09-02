Celgene (CELG) Holding Has Upped by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj; Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Veritiv (VRTV) as Shares Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.67% . The institutional investor held 18,580 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 53,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 131,840 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,928 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 50,600 shares to 61,178 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 527,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $8.84 million for 7.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5,600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.75 million shares or 1.43% more from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Mutual Of America Management Limited Company reported 364 shares stake. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 8,552 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). 17 were reported by Focused Wealth. Weber Alan W reported 19,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 21,582 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Qs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 8,637 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 17,744 shares or 0% of the stock.

