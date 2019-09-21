Celgene (CELG) Holding Has Raised by Manikay Partners Llc; Btim Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Has Raised by $2.76 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 16,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 206,076 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.15 million, up from 189,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81M, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited holds 144,560 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 26,530 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 12,205 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd reported 16,081 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 38,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 112,033 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated holds 1,375 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.16% or 25,637 shares. 28,000 are held by Ally Fincl. Fosun Ltd holds 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 22,000 shares. Estabrook Cap invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 45,909 shares stake. Montecito Commercial Bank And, California-based fund reported 4,777 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 445 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 483,842 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $59.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 534,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 62,166 shares to 225,878 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,396 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).