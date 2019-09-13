Celgene (CELG) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $213.23 Million as Shares Declined; Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Celgene Com (CELG) by $22.25 Million as Share Price Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31 million, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 1.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 1.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na holds 870 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 850,914 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fmr Limited owns 15.03 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,013 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 0.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 10,566 are owned by Gibraltar Capital Management. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,240 shares. 6,921 are held by Scotia. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,886 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset. Sivik Health Ltd Llc accumulated 60,000 shares. Boys Arnold And Communication holds 5,104 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blackhill Incorporated reported 0.42% stake.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 508,837 shares to 445,231 shares, valued at $59.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 614,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).