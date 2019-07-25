Celgene (CELG) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Position by $4.07 Million; Yakira Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $1.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $92.21. About 3.45M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 2.72 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP to acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NXP Semiconductors Shares Gained 18.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,378 shares stake. Steinberg Asset Management invested in 11,908 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 33,219 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi invested in 612 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corp holds 9,730 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 3,429 were accumulated by F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Co. 202,016 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 5.81M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 133,436 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Finance has invested 4.7% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sun Life Fin has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star Asset stated it has 2,962 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 0.01% or 272 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Co reported 2,223 shares.