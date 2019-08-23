Celgene (CELG) Holder Wendell David Associates Trimmed Stake by $6.01 Million; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 41,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,405 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 91,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 33,780 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 399,907 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,328 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 0.22% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 58,307 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.29% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 48,046 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 31,474 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 339,462 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Shields Capital Limited Co stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc owns 23,506 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gp Lp stated it has 20,194 shares. Provident Investment Management holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 910,213 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 159 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 17,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,120 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,155 shares to 127,780 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,014 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 185,150 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.29% or 7,250 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,760 shares. Gibraltar Capital Management owns 10,716 shares. Horan Capital reported 20,618 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yakira Capital Mngmt holds 2.94% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 108,816 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 4,320 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 14,990 were accumulated by Pictet North America Advsr. Choate Invest Advsr holds 20,690 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 3,532 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 2,472 shares stake. Profund Advsr Lc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 27,781 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,561 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,076 shares to 154,970 shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

