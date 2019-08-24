Celgene (CELG) Holder Wedgewood Partners Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Arlington Value Capital Raised Its Position in Autonation (AN) by $9.29 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 129,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 525,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.54 million, down from 654,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 561,474 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN)

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Limited holds 800 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability reported 2.07 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,000 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Everett Harris Co Ca invested in 9,620 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd invested in 0.1% or 17,893 shares. 5,590 were accumulated by Global Endowment Mgmt L P. Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 11,851 shares. Eqis Management holds 0.56% or 73,801 shares. Third Point Ltd reported 1.75M shares. Vertex One Asset holds 3.33% or 163,900 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 5,970 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 101,900 are held by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Centurylink Invest holds 0.46% or 31,357 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Check Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ca reported 756,603 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 6.65 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 10,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 188,344 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 6,396 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 438,167 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 39,135 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity. Shares for $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

