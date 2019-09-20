Celgene (CELG) Holder Terril Brothers Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Page Arthur B Increases Stake in Disney (DIS)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 25,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 39,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.59 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 408,165 shares to 511,920 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp invested in 2,685 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 904 shares. Heritage has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Qci Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 42 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,950 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc. Howe And Rusling Inc has 250 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.03% stake. Art Ltd Liability Company holds 64,860 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,430 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Putnam Fl Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,620 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 3,506 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 30,158 were accumulated by Eqis Mngmt. Suntrust Banks has 719,403 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca accumulated 122,298 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Carret Asset Llc reported 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Capital Ltd Co owns 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,847 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.11% or 19,250 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability accumulated 2,405 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.25% or 2,877 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 2.29 million shares. Field & Main Savings Bank owns 16,946 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Scott And Selber holds 1.2% or 17,037 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 1,942 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc owns 28,548 shares. Ipg Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,414 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 811,068 shares or 8.71% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 1.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,571 shares. Moreover, Scholtz And Co Ltd has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,857 shares.