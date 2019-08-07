Celgene (CELG) Holder Symons Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Share Value Declined, Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Its Position

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.94M market cap company. It closed at $13.62 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 603,188 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 86,545 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Management Inc has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 382,210 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,585 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 14,825 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership reported 3,773 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 58,330 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability accumulated 5,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century has invested 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.82% or 6,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 203,391 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kepos LP holds 2.98% or 421,920 shares in its portfolio. Of Oklahoma accumulated 16,260 shares.