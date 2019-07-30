Celgene (CELG) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Stake by $11.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Park Presidio Capital Has Raised Stake in Lkq (LKQ) as Market Valuation Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 89.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 124,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 139,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 1.01M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44 million, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 1.11 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bioworld.com‘s news article titled: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

