Celgene (CELG) Holder Soros Fund Management Increased Its Stake; 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $598,578 as Share Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1676.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 771,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 817,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.56M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.45. About 2.22 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 94.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 4,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 245 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 4,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.18. About 894,945 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04M shares to 61,384 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 6.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

