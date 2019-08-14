Celgene (CELG) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Range Resources (RRC) Shares Declined, Holder S&Co Lowered Holding

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 217,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 179,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, down from 397,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 9.36 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv has 9,366 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Commerce has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bluecrest Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 74,470 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 4,982 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Redmond Asset Management reported 42,768 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,600 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 202,095 shares. 4.31 million are held by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company. Burns J W And reported 38,962 shares stake. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,121 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinnacle Limited reported 39,718 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zymeworks nabs $7.5M milestone from Celgene – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 615,500 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,781 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated accumulated 1.71M shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 22,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 28,750 shares stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 53,684 shares. Ally Inc stated it has 200,000 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 270,288 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 3.03 million shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 268,544 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 51,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Mercantile Trust Company has 1,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 1,238 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 163,929 shares.