Celgene (CELG) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Its Position; Vision Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Stock Price Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 4.29M shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 34,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 2.72M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,050 are owned by Peoples Finance Corporation. Sequoia Advsrs Limited owns 18,367 shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,361 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,241 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edge Wealth Llc has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vista Cap Prns has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sterneck Lc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natl Pension holds 691,762 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,855 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tradition Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.99% or 32,587 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability accumulated 14,983 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company holds 2,292 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,798 shares to 143,157 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vangaurd (VCIT).

