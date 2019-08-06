Celgene (CELG) Holder Raymond James Trust Cut Its Position; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Increased by $525,000

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.22M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 34,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 2.72M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 10,707 shares to 14,520 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IXUS) by 17,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc holds 195,500 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Limited invested in 11.28% or 969,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 105,978 shares. 13,982 were accumulated by Telemus Capital Limited Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bangor Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,346 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.52% stake. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 17,078 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6.39% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nordea Invest holds 262,809 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Martin Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 107,759 shares. Choate stated it has 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 8,940 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp owns 6,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 76,736 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 18,958 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 12,416 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 20,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 888,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 0.21% or 35,800 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company reported 578,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,270 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares to 41,042 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).