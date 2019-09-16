Celgene (CELG) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $15.34 Million as Share Price Declined; Landec (LNDC) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $975,249

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 166,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80M, down from 272,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 108,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 416,292 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 307,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 77,822 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

