Celgene (CELG) Holder Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Holding; As Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut Position by $320,000

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 11.29M shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 477,634 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 20.33 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 720,054 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 6,200 shares. Fpr Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 19.86M shares or 4.29% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 431,113 shares. Parametric Associate Limited holds 467,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California Employees Retirement stated it has 539,689 shares. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Company reported 16.09M shares stake. Mountain Lake Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.56% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1.41 million shares. 103,337 are owned by Magnetar Ltd. S&Co reported 11,248 shares stake. Merian Global (Uk) owns 68,478 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $49,946 were bought by RADY PAUL M. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 677,206 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Harvey Mgmt holds 62,227 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com holds 341,865 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cqs Cayman LP holds 161,901 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 6,580 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 1,100 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,070 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 1.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Twin Securities owns 240,368 shares for 12.04% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BeiGene’s NDA for Zanubrutinib Gets Priority Review From FDA – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.